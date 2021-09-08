GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,551 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78.

