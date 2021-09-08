GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 260.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,894.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,729.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,439.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,400 shares of company stock worth $292,637,979. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

