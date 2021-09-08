GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 116,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

