GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 197 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.85. 12,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.17. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.24 and a 12-month high of $571.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

