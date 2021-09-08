GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $417.30. 72,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.