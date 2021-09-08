GYEN Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $237,116.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

