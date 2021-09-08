H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 48,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,056. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

