Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 5%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.