HaloDAO Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001365 BTC on major exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $3,444.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00132000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00192094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.25 or 0.07561062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.63 or 0.99355357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.00737491 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

