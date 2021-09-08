Halving Coin Reaches Market Cap of $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00133316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00196253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.90 or 0.07219930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.76 or 0.99939471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.00743525 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

