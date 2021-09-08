Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

HHFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €18.93 ($22.27) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 12-month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.99 and a 200 day moving average of €20.57.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.