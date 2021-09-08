Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

