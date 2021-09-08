Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.60.

Amgen stock opened at $221.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day moving average of $240.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

