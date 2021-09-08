Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.09 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

