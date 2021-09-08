Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.54 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

