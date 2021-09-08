Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,803 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

