Handshake Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Handshake has a total market cap of $139.86 million and approximately $803,151.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.83 or 0.07598205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01443637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00392669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.00587631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00560641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00338698 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 420,020,732 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

