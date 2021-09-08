Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.15

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

