Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.