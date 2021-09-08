Harmony Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $435.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00417307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00169713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043460 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,165,621,512 coins and its circulating supply is 10,546,856,512 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.