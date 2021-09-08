Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $81.74 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.74 million and $1.29 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,247.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.81 or 0.07587009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.80 or 0.01437483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00389854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00576904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00564392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00339087 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,553,870 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

