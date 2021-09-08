Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.65

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 383,602 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £31.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

About Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

