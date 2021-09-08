Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

