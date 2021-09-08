Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Alistair R. Cox Sells 135,689 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS) insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.39. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

Get Hays alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.