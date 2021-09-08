HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366,874 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

