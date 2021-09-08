Head-To-Head Analysis: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.47 $254.40 million $12.90 13.44 Jiuzi $7.98 million 7.94 N/A N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $185.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 4.86% 42.22% 11.40% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

