Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 57,930 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $3,148,495.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 290,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,171. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

