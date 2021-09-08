Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells $119,462.40 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 290,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,171. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

