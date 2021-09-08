Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $172,524.33 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $172,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $182,103.60.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,171. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.