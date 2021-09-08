HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 10,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,681. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

