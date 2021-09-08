HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. 694,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,926. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.18, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

