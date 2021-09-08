HeartBout Hits 24-Hour Volume of $979.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $249,300.05 and approximately $979.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

