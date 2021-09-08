Hegic Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $134.82 million and approximately $173.78 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.