HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

HEICO stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

