Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

