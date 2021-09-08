Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

