HelloGold (HGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $326,956.24 and approximately $46.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.