Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 283.01 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57). 78,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 61,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £363.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 272.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

