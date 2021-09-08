Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.