Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $149,600.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 11,696,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,604,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,479,000 after acquiring an additional 155,865 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.