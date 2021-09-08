Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and approximately $322,305.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.09 or 0.07239826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,157.67 or 1.00139177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00902000 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

