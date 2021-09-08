High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Trading Up 0.8%

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 41,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 38,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.