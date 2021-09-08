HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

