HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,963 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

