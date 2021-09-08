HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.