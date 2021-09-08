HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 909.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,088 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

FANG stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.