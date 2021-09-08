HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

