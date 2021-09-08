HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of BBY opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

