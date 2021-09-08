HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Oil worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.