HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

